Leon County EMS receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Tuesday afternoon, Appleyard Drive was lined with cars for most of the day.
Tuesday afternoon, Appleyard Drive was lined with cars for most of the day.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday afternoon, Appleyard Drive was lined with cars for most of the day.

The Health Department says that so far, just over 1,000 people in Leon County have received the vaccine.

All of those are healthcare workers and first responders.

Leon County EMS Deputy Chief, Mac Kemp, said, “It’s so important for the community to follow in their footsteps,” and that the department has seen, firsthand, the impact this virus can have.

“They’ve had family members and other people that have been infected with COVID-19, and we’ve had some family of staff that have died. So this has been a heartbreaking, very difficult thing, it’s the first time, I mean I’ve been in EMA a very long time and it’s the first time I’ve seen something of this magnitude as far as a pandemic goes,” Kemp explained.

Kemp received his COVID-19 Saturday and said he feels great.

Leon County EMS started to get vaccinated this past Saturday. Kemp said about 30 people from the department received it then, and more will receive it next week.

