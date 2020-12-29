Advertisement

Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday

Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County residents ages 65 and older can begin receiving free coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health in Leon County.

The DOH is launching a series of drive-through clinics at its administration building at 2965 Municipal Way. High-risk frontline health care workers can also receive the vaccine, the DOH says.

“COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available on a first come, first served basis,” the release says.

Residents are asked to bring an ID when they come for their appointment. Additionally, the DOH says to expect long delays for the completion of the vaccination process.

DOH says people who sign up to receive the vaccine at the health department will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Leon County Health Officer Claudia Blackburn received her first vaccine this weekend.

“We have been waiting for the arrival of a vaccine since the pandemic began,” she says. “I am confident this vaccine and the others in development, will stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”

Blackburn also says it will take some time for the majority of the population to get vaccinated.

“It is critically important we all keep wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we are sick,” Blackburn says.

The DOH says just over 1,000 Leon County residents have been vaccinated so far.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, follow this link.

