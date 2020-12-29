Advertisement

Leon County seniors eligible to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, the Leon County Health Department announced that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to seniors in the community later this week.

This Thursday will be the first day anyone over the age of 65 will be eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Leon county.

The Health Department made that announcement this morning, and already, WCTV has received several calls from people who are anxious to set up their appointment.

Right now, the vaccine is only available to first responders and frontline healthcare workers.

The Health Department said they will be hosting drive-thru clinics where the vaccinations will be distributed by appointment only on a first come, first serve basis.

Several Leon County residents said this afternoon that they’ve been running into busy phone lines while trying to set up their appointments.

WCTV reached out to the Health Department to get some more information about this but has not heard back.

