Live Updates: FSU at Clemson - Clemson with a narrow lead over FSU early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 18/19 Florida State hits the road for their post-Christmas return to the court, traveling to Clemson for a Tuesday evening tip-off. The Seminoles (5-1, 1-0 ACC) begin a stretch of 19 consecutive ACC games when they face the Tigers (6-1, 0-1 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The game will be shown by RSN, led by Fox Sports South. The broadcast crew consists of Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski. For a rundown of affiliates and ways to stream, click here. The in-market live stream will be provided by Fox Sports Go, while the out-of-market live stream will be provided by ESPN.

The game can also be heard on Learfield IMG Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford on the call. For a live audio stream, click here.

Tuesday’s game, FSU’s first since defeating Gardner-Webb 72-59 on Monday, December 21st, will mark FSU’s first time playing away from home this season.

FSU is 30-9 (.769) against ACC opponents since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Seminoles last started 2-0 in ACC play during the 2016-17 season, when they opened conference play with four consecutive victories.

FSU holds a 44-33 advantage over Clemson in their head-to-head series. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams, which came at Clemson on February 29, 2020. FSU is 19-16 under Leonard Hamilton against Clemson. Hamilton’s all-time career-mark against the Tigers is 19-18.

Complete game notes for FSU-Clemson can be found here.

Media Timeout, 14:45 1st Half: FSU 2, Clemson 4

Ugly start to this one for both teams. They combined to shoot just 3-of-17 from the field and 0-of-8 on 3s in the first five minutes of play.

FSU’s lone bucket came from RayQuan Evans on a tough contested layup from the right block. The Seminoles already have six turnovers.

Pregame Notes

FSU STARTERS

F #1 RaiQuan Gray (7.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

C #5 Balsa Koprivica (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

G #2 Anthony Polite (11.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

G #4 Scottie Barnes (10.7 ppg, 4.2 apg)

G #23 M.J. Walker (16.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

CLEMSON STARTERS

F #1 Jonathan Baehre (5.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

F #25 Aamir Simms (12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G #0 Clyde Trapp (6.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G #2 Al-Amir Dawes (11.0 ppg, 2.6 apg)

G #15 John Newman III (4.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg)

