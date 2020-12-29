Advertisement

Live Updates: FSU at Clemson - Clemson with a narrow lead over FSU early

Florida State's Balsa Koprivica grabs a rebound against Gardner-Webb.
Florida State's Balsa Koprivica grabs a rebound against Gardner-Webb.(Miguel A. Olivella Jr. | Miguel Olivella)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 18/19 Florida State hits the road for their post-Christmas return to the court, traveling to Clemson for a Tuesday evening tip-off. The Seminoles (5-1, 1-0 ACC) begin a stretch of 19 consecutive ACC games when they face the Tigers (6-1, 0-1 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The game will be shown by RSN, led by Fox Sports South. The broadcast crew consists of Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski. For a rundown of affiliates and ways to stream, click here. The in-market live stream will be provided by Fox Sports Go, while the out-of-market live stream will be provided by ESPN.

The game can also be heard on Learfield IMG Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford on the call. For a live audio stream, click here.

Tuesday’s game, FSU’s first since defeating Gardner-Webb 72-59 on Monday, December 21st, will mark FSU’s first time playing away from home this season.

FSU is 30-9 (.769) against ACC opponents since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Seminoles last started 2-0 in ACC play during the 2016-17 season, when they opened conference play with four consecutive victories.

FSU holds a 44-33 advantage over Clemson in their head-to-head series. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams, which came at Clemson on February 29, 2020. FSU is 19-16 under Leonard Hamilton against Clemson. Hamilton’s all-time career-mark against the Tigers is 19-18.

Complete game notes for FSU-Clemson can be found here.

Media Timeout, 14:45 1st Half: FSU 2, Clemson 4

Ugly start to this one for both teams. They combined to shoot just 3-of-17 from the field and 0-of-8 on 3s in the first five minutes of play.

FSU’s lone bucket came from RayQuan Evans on a tough contested layup from the right block. The Seminoles already have six turnovers.

Pregame Notes

FSU STARTERS

F #1 RaiQuan Gray (7.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

C #5 Balsa Koprivica (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

G #2 Anthony Polite (11.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

G #4 Scottie Barnes (10.7 ppg, 4.2 apg)

G #23 M.J. Walker (16.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

CLEMSON STARTERS

F #1 Jonathan Baehre (5.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

F #25 Aamir Simms (12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G #0 Clyde Trapp (6.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G #2 Al-Amir Dawes (11.0 ppg, 2.6 apg)

G #15 John Newman III (4.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.
UPDATE: One dead following explosion in Suwannee County

Latest News

Irwin County Indians wins state title against Brooks County Trojans
Emotions ran high, and so did the drama, but at the end of the day, it was the Irwin County...
Twice as nice: Indians relish second-straight title, Trojans left to wonder ‘what if’
Benyard’s three scores solidify second-straight state title for Irwin County in 27-19 win
Irwin County celebrates their 2020 1A Public state titles.
Benyard’s three scores solidify second-straight state title for Irwin County in 27-19 win over Brooks County