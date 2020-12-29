Local businesses reflect on Covid Relief bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a year of shutdowns, closures, and financial uncertainty, some Tallahassee stores are just managing to scrape by. Now, they are hoping to stay open through the new year.

Hillary Nix owns the ‘Big Teaze Hair Salon’ and works with just her co-owner. This year has been one of ups and downs, and she hopes this federal stimulus money, in whatever amount, can help her and others keep their businesses afloat.

“It’s hard and it’s scary, that is all I can say it’s very scary.”

Nix shares that her pink and green building was off-limits for five weeks, and since then it has been a struggle.

“It’s just totally different,” shares Nix. “Last year at this time I was working 12 hour days, now it’s not like that at all.”

She believes the coronavirus pandemic is scaring off potential customers.

“People are afraid to come out, people have learned to do their own hair,” she says.

And the same is felt for nail specialists, like Camille Caron from Blush Salon. Monday she was still seeing clients in the late hours of the night.

“It’s just kind of a challenge because we want to make sure that everyone in the shop is always being as careful as possible while still doing their job in the first place,” Caron says.

But that has not stopped them from pushing forward. Nix was given a PPP loan, a grant from the city, and even assistance from customers. Nix says help from the White House would only be a benefit.

“I think it would help a lot to pay rent, electricity those are the two main things to stay afloat,” she says.

“It would change a lot,” expresses Caron. “Just the fact that I would not have to work as hard just to make the amount that I make normally, I wouldn’t have to worry constantly I wouldn’t have to worry about missing work or finding other sources of income.”

As Nix, a single mother of three, and dedicated stylists like Caron continue to work, they look forward to the future and hopefully more aid in the days ahead.

“You just got to keep on going, it’s just the way it is,” says Nix. “Try to be positive and build the business back up.”

“Any help is great,” says Caron. “But honestly the thing I wish for most is for everyone to stay healthy.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.