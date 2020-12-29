Man arrested in Jackson County Christmas night stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Christmas night stabbing suspect was arrested in Leon County early Sunday morning.

According to JCSO, its deputies responded to the Jackson Hospital about a stabbing victim who just arrived for care. The victim had stab wounds in his head, chest and arms, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputies observed that the knife blade was broken off in his arm and remained lodged there,” the press release says.

The victim identified 32-year-old Timothy Coulliette, who is from Marianna, as the suspect. The victim told deputies he was trying to break up a fight between two women when Coulliette attacked him.

The sheriff’s office got a warrant for Coulliette’s arrest and put out a regional “Be On the Lookout” alert for him. According to JCSO, Leon County deputies found and arrested Coulliette early on the morning of Dec. 27.

He faces charges of battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the release says. Coulliette will be extradited back to Jackson County.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.