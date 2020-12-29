Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.
UPDATE: One dead following explosion in Suwannee County

Latest News

The City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center has offered tips to protect your pet during New...
City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center offers tips to protect pets during New Years holiday
Tuesday, the Leon County Health Department announced that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Leon County seniors eligible to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Flight school coming to Douglas
Irwin County Indians wins state title against Brooks County Trojans
Tuesday was a dry and warmer day, but better rain chances are on the way to start the new year....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 29