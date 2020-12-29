Advertisement

Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive by tonight for some Americans

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive a stimulus check from the federal government as soon as tonight.

According to Mnuchin, the US Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments.

These $600 payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonightm and will continue into next week.

Sec. Mnuchin said, “Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow.”

At some point later in the week, the status of payments will be able to be viewed online, here.

This announcement comes just two days after President Donald Trump signed into law a $900 billion stimulus package.

