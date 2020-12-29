Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive by tonight for some Americans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive a stimulus check from the federal government as soon as tonight.

According to Mnuchin, the US Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments.

These $600 payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonightm and will continue into next week.

Sec. Mnuchin said, “Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow.”

At some point later in the week, the status of payments will be able to be viewed online, here.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

This announcement comes just two days after President Donald Trump signed into law a $900 billion stimulus package.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.