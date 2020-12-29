Advertisement

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visiting Valdosta for early voting event Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Wednesday, South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, will visit Valdosta for an early voting event in support of Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Commissioner Bubba McDonald.(AP Photo/James Nord, File)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, will visit Valdosta for an early voting event in support of Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Commissioner Bubba McDonald.

Gov. Noem will be at the event to “encourage republicans to vote early for Senators Perdue And Loeffler,” according to the press release.

The event will take place at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, located at 205 North Ashley Street, beginning at 3 p.m.

Gov. Noem was elected South Dakota’s first-ever female Governor in 2018. She previously served in the South Dakota state legislature and as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.
UPDATE: One dead following explosion in Suwannee County

Latest News

If your New Year’s celebration includes fireworks, beware.
TFD offers firework safety tips ahead of New Years holiday
Florida A&M University’s ROTC Rattler Battalion program was recently nationally recognized by...
FAMU ROTC Rattler Battalion nationally recognized by 6th Brigade Headquarters
Local businesses reflect on COVID Relief bill
Man arrested in Jackson County Christmas night stabbing