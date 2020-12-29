South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visiting Valdosta for early voting event Wednesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, will visit Valdosta for an early voting event in support of Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Commissioner Bubba McDonald.

Gov. Noem will be at the event to “encourage republicans to vote early for Senators Perdue And Loeffler,” according to the press release.

The event will take place at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, located at 205 North Ashley Street, beginning at 3 p.m.

Gov. Noem was elected South Dakota’s first-ever female Governor in 2018. She previously served in the South Dakota state legislature and as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

