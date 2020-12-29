Advertisement

Taylor County Health Department taking appointments to vaccinate residents 65 or older

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Health Department says it is taking appointments to give the coronavirus vaccine to residents who are ages 65 and older.

The health department is taking appointments for the following days:

  • Jan. 5
  • Jan. 6
  • Jan. 8
  • Jan. 12
  • Jan. 13
  • Jan. 15

You must meet the following requirements to be eligible for an appointment, the health department says:

  • Individuals must be at least 65 years of age
  • Individuals must not be currently exhibiting any of the signs of COVID-19, (fever, loss of taste/smell, etc.),
  • Individuals must not be currently on quarantine for COVID-19 or known to have been a contact for a positive case of COVID-19 within the last 14 days
  • Individuals must not have a history of anaphylaxis.
  • Individuals receiving the vaccination must be available to receive the follow-up injection 28 days after the first injection

To schedule an appointment, call 850-584-5087 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

‼️ Great News from the Taylor County Health Department ‼️ TCHD administrators have asked us to spread the news that...

Posted by Perry PD on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Fate of Trump’s $2,000 stimulus checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since the pandemic began
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since pandemic began