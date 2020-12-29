Taylor County Health Department taking appointments to vaccinate residents 65 or older

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Health Department says it is taking appointments to give the coronavirus vaccine to residents who are ages 65 and older.

The health department is taking appointments for the following days:

Jan. 5

Jan. 6

Jan. 8

Jan. 12

Jan. 13

Jan. 15

You must meet the following requirements to be eligible for an appointment, the health department says:

Individuals must be at least 65 years of age

Individuals must not be currently exhibiting any of the signs of COVID-19, (fever, loss of taste/smell, etc.),

Individuals must not be currently on quarantine for COVID-19 or known to have been a contact for a positive case of COVID-19 within the last 14 days

Individuals must not have a history of anaphylaxis.

Individuals receiving the vaccination must be available to receive the follow-up injection 28 days after the first injection

To schedule an appointment, call 850-584-5087 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

