TFD offers firework safety tips ahead of New Years holiday

If your New Year’s celebration includes fireworks, beware.
If your New Year's celebration includes fireworks, beware.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If your New Year’s celebration includes fireworks, beware.

WCTV spoke with the owner of a Pyrozone Fireworks South Georgia about the risk of accidents.

Michael Pearlman, owner of Pyrozone Fireworks, said, “I hear stories every year about people lighting a firework like the mortars that I’m standing in front of. They’'ll light it and, like, look over the tube. There’s a guy in Leesburg that got hit in the face because he did the same thing and it messed his eye up pretty bad.”

The Tallahassee Fire Department has offered the following suggestions to stay safe this New Year’s:

  • Only use fireworks outside and away from your house and deck
  • Light fireworks one at a time and back away
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby just in case
  • Don’t try to re-light or pick up any fireworks that have not ignited fully

