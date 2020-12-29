Wakulla County Health Department will vaccinate residents ages 65+ beginning Jan. 4

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County says it will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 65 or older on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

DOH-Wakulla received its initial doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Monday, Dec. 28. The local health department says it will focus on giving the vaccine to frontline health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and seniors in the general population.

DOH-Wakulla says it is working with local, private health care providers to administer the vaccine to frontline health workers.

Residents ages 65 and older can begin booking appointments to receive the vaccine by calling 850-926-0400 and selecting option two. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, you must meet the following requirements from the health department:

Must be at least 65 years of age,

Must not be currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms,

Must not be currently under quarantine or have any known exposure to COVID-19 within the last 14 days,

Must not have a history of anaphylaxis,

Must be available to receive the follow-up injection 28 days after the first injection.

“As additional vaccine information is made available, the vaccines will be provided to the general population in a coordinated, orderly and efficient manner to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” the press release says.

You can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at this link.

