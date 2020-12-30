After brief Christmas break, Seminoles set to return to floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both Florida State basketball teams boast rosters full of youth, both in terms of age and experience.

The men’s squad has taken a couple of early lumps, including having lost two of their last three games, but have managed to get seven games under their belt.

Brooke Wyckoff’s team is similarly young, but they haven’t exactly had many chances to kick the tires, having taken the floor just four times so far this year.

But, Wyckoff’s bunch has still been practicing on a consistent basis and, with all that work with no payoff, hitting the floor for action that counts can really take its tool.

With all that in mind, Wyckoff gave the Seminoles a Christmas break, a couple of days off to recharge ahead of a New Year’s Eve tilt against Virginia Tech.

She says she felt the importance of getting her team refreshed before getting back to work.

”Honestly even though we’d only played four games, we’ve been practicing a lot it’s still been a grind of sorts on their bodies physically and so to not only get that time with their family, which mentally does so much for all of us, and just to disconnect from basketball mentally the physical rest was much needed as well,” she said.

The Noles tip-off against the Hookies Thursday is set for noon.

