AG Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges OK Secretary of AG Blayne Arthur for 2020 Cotton Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, Florida AG Commissioner, Nikki Fried, challenged Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur, to a “friendly” bet wagering on the outcome of Wednesday’s 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic college football game between the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma.

According to the press release, if the Gators win, Com. Fried will donate to the Oklahoma FFA Foundation, which supports future farmers and the state’s agriculture, food and forestry industries.

However, if the Sooners win, Secretary Arthur will donate to No Kid Hungry Florida, a non-profit that fights child hunger.

Com. Fried posted a video to Twitter highlighting the friendly challenge.

Today, I challenged @OklahomaAg Secretary Blayne Arthur to a friendly bet on the @CottonBowlGame between @GatorsFB and @OU_Football.



A Gators win means a donation to @OKFFA; a Sooners win nets a donation to @NoKidHungry.



May the best team win, Secretary! #GoGators #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/TwdlnRLGtH — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) December 29, 2020

“Even in this year of unprecedented difficulties for farmers and families, college football gives us a reason to cheer – and there’s no better game this year than the Cotton Bowl between the Gators and the Sooners,” said Com. Fried. “Thank you to Secretary Arthur for accepting the challenge on behalf of Oklahoma agriculture. No matter who wins, we’ll support our future farmers and help feed hungry children as we look towards a brighter year ahead.”

“I appreciate Commissioner Fried for initiating a friendly wager on the Cotton Bowl game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Gators,” Sec. Blayne Arthur added. “While both bets on the line will benefit our youth, I am eager and confident in our Sooners and look forward to sending a donation to the No Kid Hungry nonprofit of Florida! Good luck, Commissioner!”

The 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic will take place at 8:00 PM ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and can be viewed on ESPN.

