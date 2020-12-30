Advertisement

City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center offers tips to protect pets during New Years holiday

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center has offered tips to protect your pet during New Year’s Eve festivities, which can be unnerving for some animals.

“While celebrations will likely be smaller and closer to home this year, New Year’s Eve festivities can be unnerving for many animals,” the City said in the release.

It offered the following tips to help pets have a safe, enjoyable holiday.

  • Keep your pet at home inside a sheltered, quiet area during holiday festivities. Leave a TV on to provide background noise.
  • Don’t leave animals chained outside. A frightened animal can become entangled in a chain and get injured or break the chain and flee.
  • Make sure your pet is wearing an ID tag and rabies tag, which is required by law. Having your animal microchipped is also an extremely effective means by which to identify them. Contact your family veterinarian or the Animal Service Center for more information about microchipping your pet. If you don’t have an ID tag for your pet, you may pick up one for free at the ASC during normal business hours, but you must bring your pet with you!
  • If you lose your pet during the holidays, make sure to visit the Lost and Found portal at Talgov.com/Animals to see if you’re missing pet has been turned in.

