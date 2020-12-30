FSU loses at Clemson, 77-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State suffered a 77-67 loss at Clemson on Tuesday evening.

The Seminoles again fell apart down the stretch in the second half, a similar issue to their first loss of the season which came against UCF earlier this month. Clemson outscored FSU, 48-33, over the final 20 minutes.

FSU is now 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Tuesday marked the start of a 19-game stretch for the Seminoles against ACC opponents.

Clemson improves to 7-1 on the season, including 1-1 against league opponents.

The Seminoles have now lost two in a row to Clemson. FSU is 44-34 all-time against Clemson, including 19-17 under head coach Leonard Hamilton.

