Gadsden County administers 500 vaccines to senior citizens

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Huge turnout and long lines were seen in Gadsden County on Wednesday as residents aged 65 and up waited to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Gadsden County health officials say they initially were planning to vaccinate about 250 people but, there was such a demand, that they vaccinated about 500 people on the first day.

Hundreds of cars waited in line to receive their vaccine at the Simon L. Scott Senior Citizens Center in Quincy.

“I’m very grateful,” said Frances Rude. “I’m very grateful we came right down here and its been a very good experience.”

“I tell you what, it was so easy, it was so easy,” added Sharon Poltie. “And all I can say si please come out and take the shot, please come out and take the shot, cause it will benefit all of us.”

The Gadsden County Health Department tells WCTV many of the residents can be vulnerable to COVID-19 and they were in need of vaccines.

“Gadsden County has been one of those counties when you look at the demographics that probably, maybe on the underserved side, some of the marginalized populations so they feel quite excited that Gadsden should have the vaccines,” said Gadsden County Health Director Adrian Cooksey.

For residents, like William Lee Junior, the hundreds of thousands of COVID-related deaths nationwide is the reason he signed up to receive the vaccine.

“When I heard they were giving out shots, I went ahead and got ready and said, ‘Let me go and get my shot,’” Junior said. “I will keep wearing my mask because I’m scared. And you hear about all these thousands and thousands of people dying, I just don’t want to be an umber of that, but you know, I’m doing what it takes.”

Cooksey says residents who received their vaccine on Wednesday will be given a call for their second dose of the vaccine.

