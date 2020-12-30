Georgia’s South Health District sees ‘all time high’ in new COVID-19 cases

GEORGIA (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District says it is currently seeing the most significant increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the last two weeks, the district has seen a positivity rate between 15 and 27 percent, which is up nearly 10 percent from earlier in December and more than double the positivity rate in October.

District Health Director William Grow says these numbers are absolutely stunning, and he expects to see more cases stemming from the Christams holiday.

“It is extremely important to take precautions, stay home, avoid social gatherings, and wear a mask if you must go out in public, especially as we conclude the holiday season,” Grow says. “Positivity rate increases like this are going to translate into overwhelmed hospitals, critical illnesses and possibly deaths. All of this can be avoided if people will simply take the precautions that public health has been recommending since March.”

The district says testing rates in the area have continued to increase since October, and testing centers have been “extremely busy” in the last few weeks.

DPH wants to remind everyone of the following important precautions:

Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.

Wear a mask – The CDC recommends the use of face masks or simple cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).

Answer the call - If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, public health will call you and ask you to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day that you were exposed. Do your part to keep your family and your community safe: answer the call to slow the spread.

Get your flu shot ­- Due to the similarities between flu and COVID, it is more important this year than ever to get your flu shot. Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications.

The South Health District says it is taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for frontline healthcare workers, first responders who respond to medical calls and medical providers. Free COVID testing is available in every county in the South Health District.

