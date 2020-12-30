Advertisement

Greater Valdosta United Way provides donations amid cold temperatures

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures drop across South Georgia, the Greater Valdosta United Way wants to provide some warmth to the community.

Donation box at Greater Valdosta United Way.
Donation box at Greater Valdosta United Way.(WALB)

Located on the side front porch of its building is a big box filled with blankets and coats for the cold weather.

Michael Smith, the organization’s director, said they wanted to meet the needs of the community. So, they bought a box and filled it up with help and donations from other organizations, community members and the American Red Cross.

“The people that come up, a lot of those that need food also need blankets and other hygiene and toiletry products. We are trying to have as much here as possible and it just be a safe place for them to come by and get stuff,” said Smith.

Smith said that this year a lot of people have been in need for the first time.

Between the box with donations for the cold and the food pantry, he hopes they can help those struggling right now.

They currently have seven food pantries around Lowndes County and hope to expand to the other four counties they serve.

They encourage anyone who wants to donate, whether it’s food or warm clothes, to stop by and drop it off in the box at 1609 North Patterson Street.

Greater Valdosta United Way
Greater Valdosta United Way(WALB)

