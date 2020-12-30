Holton street neighbors react to the most recent shooting in their community, which left a child injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the most recent shooting on Holton Street in Tallahassee, community members decided to speak out about the violence in the area. Some, who have children of their own tell WCTC that they don’t like seeing innocent people continue to get hurt. They believe more can be done to keep this from happening to another child.

“To hear about that, that’s very sad man. You gotta feel sad about that, it’s a little kid.”

Cornelius Wilder and Michael Mitchell Jr. say they have lived in Tallahassee for most of their lives and they want things to change and they say it starts with the adults.

“I thought it was kind of crazy because the kids are always outside playing late at night with basketball and the games and I feel like us as adults we should know better,” explained nearby resident Cornelius Wilder.

Mitchell jr. Says hearing a young child was hurt really hits home...Because his kids often play outside

“I really hate it because I actually have young kids actually play out here and that’s devastating because us as adults we need to learn how to put those guns down,” exclaimed nearby resident Michael Mithcell Jr.

Mitchell Jr. says he’s not sure if he wants to let his kids play outside anymore.

“I’m already hesitant to even let them come outside as it is, however as a community we all just need to come together as one so everybody can just meet and greet each other,” said Mitchell Jr.

Wilder telling WCTV’s Brandon Spencer that he feels there should be a nearby center to act as a safe haven for these kids to play at.

“I feel like the kids just need a safe place so when things do happen they don’t have anywhere to be around,” shared Wilder.

Both men agree that mentorship and a group effort can help keep the gun violence away.

“I mean it takes a village to raise a child, a mother and father cannot do it on their own,” explained Mitchell Jr. “We need mentors, we need that type of guidance delete us in the right direction and not to lead us astray.”

According to TPD a 3 year-old boy was shot in the leg after being caught in the crossfires of the dispute but was given life-saving aid by an officer. There is still no word of any suspects and this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

