Leon County announces closures, service schedule changes for New Years holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has announced an adjusted service schedule and county office hours of operation schedule in observance of the New Years holiday.

The following holiday closures and service changes will occur:

Closed on Friday, Jan. 1:

Leon County offices

Leon County libraries

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Solid Waste and Rural Waste Service Centers and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Remaining open for the holiday:

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities — parks, greenways, campgrounds and boat landings

Additional service information:

All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library locations will close on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2.

The Solid Waste Management Center on Apalachee Parkway will close on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2.

Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday.

Waste Pro’s holiday schedule can be found at Wasteprousa.com. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at (850) 606-1800.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.