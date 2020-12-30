Advertisement

New legislation seeks to legalize sports betting

By Jake Stofan
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many Americans prepare to finish out their fantasy football seasons this week, a state senator is hoping next year you may be able to legally play for money.

A bill to legalize sports betting has been filed for the 2021 legislative session.

According to LegalSportsReport.com, legal sports wagering in 19 states and the District of Columbia has generated $340 million in tax revenue over the past two and a half years.

“This activity is occurring in Florida today,” said State Senator Jeff Brandes.

Brandes wants Florida to get in on the action.

His proposal would put the Department of the Lottery in charge of regulating sports betting.

“This would allow a much more legitimate way to play,” said Brandes.

The bill would permit betting on both collegiate and professional sports.

Winnings would be taxed at 15%.

Athletes, coaches, referees and management would be banned from betting.

And as with the lottery, revenues generated would go towards education.

“To expand the great school offerings we have in the state,” said Brandes.

FSU sport management professor Dr. Jason Pappas said it could also help boost revenues for college teams, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This would be another huge revenue stream that would offset some of those costs and I truly believe over the long term would actually increase probably bigger than any other revenue source that’s out there when it comes to sport,” said Dr. Pappas.

The odds are generally against any gambling legislation passing in Florida.

Next year things will be further complicated as lawmakers attempt to negotiate a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe.

Brandes hopes his bill can stand on its own.

“Doing it through the lottery, we’re not giving anybody anymore leverage against us in terms of withholding funds if somebody technically breaks the compact,” said Brandes.

This is the second year in a row the bill has been filed.

Last year it wasn’t heard by any committees, but there is new leadership this year deciding which bills are taken up.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman

Latest News

A storm system is forecast to push into the eastern U.S. as the calendar changes to 2021,...
Rain & storm chances on the way to start the new year
Georgia coronavirus
Georgia’s South Health District sees ‘all time high’ in new COVID-19 cases
Many may have been a little nervous this year, knowing the need was greater because of the...
Local organizations continue to give to community in face of pandemic
Holton Street community members react to the most recent shooting that left a three year-old...
Holton street neighbors react to the most recent shooting in their community, which left a child injured