Rain & storm chances on the way to start the new year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The dumpster fire that has been 2020 is almost over, but rain and thunderstorm chances will arrive to start 2021 and linger through the weekend as cold front is forecast to enter the viewing area New Year’s Day.

A cold front was stretched from the western Great Lakes southwestward to Texas based on surface observations Wednesday morning. On the southern edge of that front, a trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to move into Texas and help develop a low pressure system at the surface. The low and accompanying cold front is forecast to move northeastward with the trough behind it Thursday into Friday.

Guidance models continue to slow the storm system’s movement, giving more hope to those that have plans for New Year’s Eve. But passing showers can‘t be ruled out ahead of the main line of rain.

THURSDAY

With southeasterly flow across the region, moisture will continue to move into the region. This will give an opportunity for a few passing showers during the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Some showers could be heavy at times as short-term guidance models continue to hint at this possibility. The high Thursday will reach to near 70 to the lower 70s with rain chances at 40%.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (THURSDAY NIGHT)

For those waiting for that ball (or shoe, or buzzard, or pinecone) to drop as the clock strikes 12, an umbrella may be an necessary accessory if one plans to celebrate socially distant and responsibly outdoors. A few passing showers can’t be ruled out, but the worst of the weather should still be to the west of the Big Bend and South Georgia. The sky is forecast to be cloudy, but temperatures will be warmer than normal. The low will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

For those lucky enough to sleep in, it may be a day where staying in bed will not be a bad idea. The trough of low pressure that was forcing the storm system will be farther north, leaving the front nearly stalled in the Southeast. This means that a lingering front will provide a focal point of rainfall during the day. As the front moves east, there is a chance of thunderstorms along with it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under a very low threat (level 1 out of 5) of damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado. The setup isn’t entirely prime for severe weather as it appears the energy will be low and directional wind shear will be very low, but the upcoming pattern does allow for a very low risk of severe weather. It’s best to have our Pinpoint Weather App on hand with alerts enabled just in case. Highs will reach into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

The Storm Prediction Center is giving a 1 our of 5 chance of severe weather New Year's Day in the Big Bend and South Georgia. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As for the first weekend of the month, the rain will stick around when it begins. A second trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to dig into Texas once again by late Friday and push eastward. This will erode the upper-level ridge to the southeast of Florida, and force out the cold front. Rain chances will stay up Saturday (near 70%) with highs in the 60s with a cloudy sky, but the front is forecast to finally move out Saturday night. Clearing should take place Sunday with a morning low in the upper 40s to near 50 and a high reaching into the 60s.

We at the Pinpoint Weather Team would like to wish everyone a great, safe, and healthy new year.

