Tallahassee firefighters respond to Old Bainbridge Road house fire

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road...
Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it put out a fire at a home on Old Bainbridge Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived on scene in a little over two minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters started to extinguish the fire and searched the home for people, the release says. TFD says it discovered one person was home at the time of the fire and escaped before fighters arrived. Crews put out the fire, preventing a total loss of the home.

According to TFD, the Tallahassee Police Department closed roads in the area because fire hoses and other equipment were parked in the street. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the person who escaped from the fire. City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS also helped TFD at the scene.

No injuries were reported in this fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

