Tallahassee Soccer Club brings first ever winter camp to close

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Soccer Club brought their first ever winter camp to a close with a scrimmage between all of the week’s participants.

The three-day camp was held in lieu of the team’s traditional one-day tryout and was put together post-COVID-19 pandemic as a way for the team to get back into the swing of things after the cancelation of the 2020 season, their first scheduled campaign in a new league.

Over the three-day camp, players ranging from out of college to high school competed on the same pitch, giving Battle Lions head coach Josh Bruno an “apples to apples” comparison of players in game action.

Bruno says he was impressed by what was put on display this week and says there could be some fresh, young faces entering the Battle Lions starting XI come next season.

“The message at the beginning was, ‘they have an opportunity,’” Bruno explained about what he and his coaching staff told camp participants before they began. “We didn’t know how it was going to go. We didn’t know how the high school kids were quite even with some of those guys and, throughout the camp, we saw that some of these high school kids can play.”

“I loved it. Loved it,” said Khari Davis, a Battle Lion hopeful and center back for Leon High School. “It was a great opportunity to just go out there and play with high level competition, with grown men, college kids and just get new experiences and get better on the ball.

“These are grown men and they know what they’re doing,” Davis continued when talking about playing on the same field as more seasoned players. “You have to be able to make smart passes, smart decisions on the ball and just play a lot quicker.”

Bruno says they’re hoping to host a second came sometime this spring ahead of Tallahassee’s second season.

