Advertisement

TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman

The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious Charlton.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious Charlton.

Charlton is described as having black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5′5 and 135 lbs. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

She was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Tennessee Street driving her 2015 silver BMW four dour sedan, license tag QFSN18.

If you have information regarding Charlton’s whereabouts, TPD has asked that you reach out to it at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Precious’ whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Leon County Health Department to start giving COVID vaccines to residents ages 65+ on Thursday
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.
UPDATE: One dead following explosion in Suwannee County

Latest News

The annual SNICKERS Marathon Weekend that is held every year in Albany has been postponed,...
15th Anniversary SNICKERS Marathon Weekend postponed due to pandemic
Leon County has announced an adjusted service schedule and county office hours of operation...
Leon County announces closures, service schedule changes for New Years holiday
As temperatures drop across South Georgia, the Greater Valdosta United Way wants to provide...
Greater Valdosta United Way provides donations amid cold temperatures
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges OK Secretary of AG Blayne Arthur for 2020 Cotton Bowl