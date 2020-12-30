TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious Charlton.

Charlton is described as having black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5′5 and 135 lbs. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

She was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Tennessee Street driving her 2015 silver BMW four dour sedan, license tag QFSN18.

If you have information regarding Charlton’s whereabouts, TPD has asked that you reach out to it at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

