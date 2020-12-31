Advertisement

2 FSU alumni nominated for 2021 GRAMMYs awards

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Florida State University alumni have been nominated for 2021 GRAMMYs awards.

Mykal Kilgore, who attended FSU for his undergraduate degree, was nominated for his first GRAMMYs award in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category.

Adam Luebke, who attended FSU for his doctorate degree, was nominated for awards in Best Choral Performance, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Engineered Album, Classical.

Kilgore, an Orlando native, released his inaugural album, “A Man Born Black” in 2019. The lead single from this album, “Let Me Go,” received a nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for this year’s GRAMMYs awards.

On Twitter, Kilgore thanked FSU for recognizing his accomplishments.

Luebke is the Chorus Master at the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. The recording of “Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua” by the chorus has been nominated for awards in three categories.

The GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m.

