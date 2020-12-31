A look back: Tallahassee and Leon County government changes during 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down the local government.

Starting in March, both the City and County switched to virtual Commission meetings, but returned to in-person in October.

Policy changes moved forward throughout 2020. Some were pandemic related, and others, such as a new police headquarters, were already on the agenda.

The election this year also brought new faces to the local government.

Tallahassee City Commissioners chose a new police headquarters to kick off 2020, unanimously voting for the Northwood Center in January.

Nearby businesses hoped for a boost from increased traffic. The majority of public input was in favor of the Northwood Center; City staff also recommended the property for its centralized location, size, and multiple entrances and exits.

2020 also brought protests for racial justice to the community, not only following nationwide trends, but also responding to three officer-involved shootings.

The first was on March 20th, on Blairstone Road, when Mychael Johnson was killed.

The second was on May 19 on Monroe Monroe Street when Wilbon Woodard was killed.

The third officer-involved shooting was on May 27, when Tony McDade was killed. That Holton Street shooting drew national attention, including from former President Barack Obama.

After the Grand Jury presented a decision of no true bill on all three of those cases, Mayor John Dailey called for an audit of the police department. Commissioners voted for the Inspector General, a new position also created in 2020, to begin the audit in October.

In June, Commissioners unanimously voted to create a Citizens Police Review Board. The official ordinance passed in September; the group will not have subpoena power, despite calls from activists for more autonomy.

2020 was also an election year, with new City Commissioner Jack Porter sworn in.

On the Leon County side, two new Commissioners, Brian Welch and Carolyn Cummings, also took office in November.

As part of the 2020 ballot, voters decided to create a Children’s Services Council in Leon County. Leon County Commissioner Cummings will be the County’s representative on that board, chosen by her peers at the December Commission meeting.

Applications for the CSC are open to the public until Jan. 13, 2021.

The City Commission also renamed Chapman Pond for Dr. Charles Evans, created a vacant-to-vibrant urban farm pilot program, and added electric vehicle charging stations.

