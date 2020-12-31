Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 30, 2020

Latest News

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your morning forecast.
Hannah’s Thursday Morning Forecast: December 31, 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney