CFO, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issues firework safety tips ahead of New Years Eve celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, has issued firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations Thursday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause approximately 19,500 fires each year, resulting in an estimated $105 million in direct property damage nationwide.

“While many will be eager to have a good time this News Year’s Eve, please remember to celebrate safely and ensure a happy new year for your friends and family by following a few simple but important firework safety tips,” Patronis said in the release. “If the proper safety precautions aren’t taken, fireworks can cause injury and property damage and can turn a fun night into a tragic one quickly. As we ring in 2021, I encourage all Floridians to be safe and smart this New Year’s Eve.”

Patronis offered the following firework safety tips:

Stay away from unapproved sparklers – Per Florida Statute, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for updating an annual – Per Florida Statute, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for updating an annual list of approved sparklers. Never use sparklers without close adult supervision.

Throw away the duds – Relighting a dud can cause it to explode, which can lead to serious injury. If fireworks don’t light, always drench them in water to make sure they are completely extinguished.

Protect your children – Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

Remember your neighbors and pets – Always keep pets inside and a safe distance from fireworks. Also, be mindful that many in our state, including first responders and veterans, suffer from PTSD and your celebration could impact their symptoms.

Always have a fire extinguisher on hand – Disposing of fireworks and sparklers the right way can prevent an accident from happening. Using water or a fire extinguisher makes sure everything is cool enough to throw away.

