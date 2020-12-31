Advertisement

Department of Health - Lafayette County reports 1,419 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2020

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County received confirmation of 1, 419 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020.(Associated Press)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County received confirmation of 1, 419 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020.

DOH-Lafayette reports that the youngest person is a 27-year-old man and the oldest is an 71-year-old woman.

The department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 2 week-long quarantine, according to the post.

“Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease,” DOH-Lafayette said.

DOH-Lafayette Administrator, Kerry S. Waldron emphasized the importance of mitigation practices in preventing the spread of the virus:

“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19′s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”

DOH-Lafayette has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Lafayette County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Lafayette.

Posted by Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

