FAMU releases 2021 football schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers have unveiled their 2021 football schedule in a season ticket release put out by the University. The Fangs are set to play four home games in their inaugural SWAC season as well as two neutral site games, one to open the season in Miami to make up 2020′s postponed Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State and the annual Florida Classic to end the regular season in Orlando against Bethune-Cookman.

FAMU’s first home game will be on September 11th against Fort Valley State and the annual Homecoming game will be held on Halloween weekend, October 30TH against Grambling State.

In addition the Rattlers have one FBS opponent on the schedule taking a trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls on September 18th.

The full schedule is as follows with home games in BOLD and an asterisk to denote a neutral site game.

*9.5.2021 - Jackson State – The Orange Blossom Classic (Miami, Fla.)

9.11.21 - Fort Valley State

9.18.21 - South Florida

10.2.21 - Alabama State

10.9.21 - South Carolina State

10.16.21 - Alabama A&M

10.23.21 – Mississippi Valley State

10.30.21 – Grambling State (Homecoming)

11.6.21 – Southern

11.13.21 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

*11.20.2021 - Bethune-Cookman – The Florida Blue Florida Classic (Orlando, Fla.)

