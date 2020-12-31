Advertisement

FAMU releases 2021 football schedule

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers have unveiled their 2021 football schedule in a season ticket release put out by the University. The Fangs are set to play four home games in their inaugural SWAC season as well as two neutral site games, one to open the season in Miami to make up 2020′s postponed Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State and the annual Florida Classic to end the regular season in Orlando against Bethune-Cookman.

FAMU’s first home game will be on September 11th against Fort Valley State and the annual Homecoming game will be held on Halloween weekend, October 30TH against Grambling State.

In addition the Rattlers have one FBS opponent on the schedule taking a trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls on September 18th.

The full schedule is as follows with home games in BOLD and an asterisk to denote a neutral site game.

*9.5.2021 - Jackson State – The Orange Blossom Classic (Miami, Fla.)

9.11.21 - Fort Valley State

9.18.21 - South Florida

10.2.21 - Alabama State

10.9.21 - South Carolina State

10.16.21 - Alabama A&M

10.23.21 – Mississippi Valley State

10.30.21 – Grambling State (Homecoming)

11.6.21 – Southern

11.13.21 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

*11.20.2021 - Bethune-Cookman – The Florida Blue Florida Classic (Orlando, Fla.)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
DEADLY CRASH
Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

After brief Christmas break, Seminoles set to return to floor
Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
After brief Christmas break, Seminoles set to return to floor
Tallahassee Soccer Club winter camp
Tallahassee Soccer Club brings first ever winter camp to close
Florida State's Scottie Barnes floats a shot during the Seminoles' loss to Clemson.
FSU loses at Clemson, 77-67