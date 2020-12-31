Advertisement

FDLE releases 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report, crime volume drops 11.7% in Florida

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released its 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report, which includes crime volume in the state from Jan. through June of 2020.

The report shows that crime is down across the state, with crime volume dropping 11.7 percent, or 31,348 fewer reported index crimes compared to the first six months of 2019.

The Semi-Annual UCR calculates crime volume, which is the number of index crimes known to law enforcement.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office total crime index from 2020 is 753, a -24.2% index of change from 2019/2020.

The Tallahassee Police Department’s total crime index from 2020 is 3,714 a -16.2% index of change from 2019/2020.

Local county & municipal offense data from this crime report can be viewed below.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released its 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report, which includes crime volume in the state from Jan. through June of 2020.(FDLE)

