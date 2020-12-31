Advertisement

FDOH-Leon not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for senior citizens, will continue scheduling for those in queue

The Florida Department of Health-Leon has stopped scheduling appointments for those...
The Florida Department of Health-Leon has stopped scheduling appointments for those 65-years-old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health-Leon has stopped scheduling appointments for those 65-years-old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While DOH-Leon is committed to providing vaccine to each priority group and to the general public as soon as possible, much of these plans are dependent on vaccine supply,” the FLDOH said.

“The Leon County Health Department is not scheduling any new appointments,” the department said. “We are continuing to schedule appointments for residents who are in still in queue, who we have called back, who had registered online. They will get appointments based on the availability of vaccine.”

The FLDOH asked that residents of Leon County, especially seniors, be patient.

“We want them aware that our appointment line is currently overwhelmed, and we are not accepting incoming calls to schedule appointments. Resident can go online and request an appointment,” DOH-Leon said. “We have those forms on our homepage: http://leon.floridahealth.gov/index.html. It is important that our senior community knows that vaccine is only available by appointment, and that no walk-ups are accepted at our vaccine locations.”

The department will provide updates as they become available on their website and social media platforms.

The FLDOH reports a daily summary of vaccine distributions across the state, which can be accessed online, here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
DEADLY CRASH
Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 31, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 31, 2020
“If feels like we won the lottery”: Leon County hosts first drive-thru vaccine clinic for seniors
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 31, 2020
FSU Primary Health physicians receive COVID-19 vaccine
FSU Primary Health physicians receive COVID-19 vaccine
Two local music lovers will be the star of their own show Thursday night in Tallahassee when...
Tallahassee couple tying the knot at Junction at Monroe Thursday at midnight