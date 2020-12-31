FDOH-Leon not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for senior citizens, will continue scheduling for those in queue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health-Leon has stopped scheduling appointments for those 65-years-old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While DOH-Leon is committed to providing vaccine to each priority group and to the general public as soon as possible, much of these plans are dependent on vaccine supply,” the FLDOH said.

“The Leon County Health Department is not scheduling any new appointments,” the department said. “We are continuing to schedule appointments for residents who are in still in queue, who we have called back, who had registered online. They will get appointments based on the availability of vaccine.”

The FLDOH asked that residents of Leon County, especially seniors, be patient.

“We want them aware that our appointment line is currently overwhelmed, and we are not accepting incoming calls to schedule appointments. Resident can go online and request an appointment,” DOH-Leon said. “We have those forms on our homepage: http://leon.floridahealth.gov/index.html. It is important that our senior community knows that vaccine is only available by appointment, and that no walk-ups are accepted at our vaccine locations.”

The department will provide updates as they become available on their website and social media platforms.

The FLDOH reports a daily summary of vaccine distributions across the state, which can be accessed online, here.

