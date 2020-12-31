First responders, elderly, law enforcement now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp and Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., announced that those 65-years-old and older, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders will be added to those eligible to receive Georgia’s first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following the expert guidance of Dr. Toomey, the CDC, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Georgia will move to expand Phase 1a vaccination criteria within the next two weeks to include the elderly, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders - provided the state continues to receive adequate vaccine supplies,” said Gov. Kemp.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to the new additions within the next two weeks, given that there is adequate supply available.

Until Wednesday, only healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities were part of the highest priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the press release.

“Different areas of the state are completing Phase 1a at different times based on the number of healthcare workers and LTCF residents and staff they have to vaccinate,” explained Commissioner Toomey. “This expansion of 1a eligible vaccination criteria will allow vaccine to be administered as quickly as possible to our most at-risk populations in terms of exposure, transmission and severity. It also gives healthcare providers and public health staff time to plan and work with local communities across the state to ensure safe and efficient deployment of limited vaccine supplies.”

The state is asking residents to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing

“While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person to person transmission or asymptomatic infections,” the press release said.

