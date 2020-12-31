Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss recovering from stroke

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator and Moultrie native Saxby Chambliss is recovering after suffering a stroke on Tuesday, according to the spokeswoman for Sen. Chambliss, Lauren Claffey Tomlinson.

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center,” Tomblin said. “He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”

Gov. Brian Kemp also wished Chambliss a full and swift recovery.

On behalf of all Georgians, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for a full and swift recovery for Senator Chambliss. https://t.co/jMxbAXfzEx — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 31, 2020

“Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss,” Sen. David Perdue said. “He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia. We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”

