Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss recovering from stroke

Former Georgia Senator and Moultrie native Saxby Chambliss is recovering after suffering a...
Former Georgia Senator and Moultrie native Saxby Chambliss is recovering after suffering a stroke on Tuesday, according to the spokeswoman for Sen. Chambliss, Lauren Claffey Tomlinson.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator and Moultrie native Saxby Chambliss is recovering after suffering a stroke on Tuesday, according to the spokeswoman for Sen. Chambliss, Lauren Claffey Tomlinson.

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center,” Tomblin said. “He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”

Gov. Brian Kemp also wished Chambliss a full and swift recovery.

“Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss,” Sen. David Perdue said. “He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia. We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”

