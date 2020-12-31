FSU Primary Health physicians receive COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Medical staff members and physicians at Florida State’s Primary Healthcare clinic received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic received 30 doses of the vaccine and began vaccinating 10 team members, including Dr. Christie Alexander, on Thursday.

The physicians told WCTV they’re grateful to receive their shot, and they want people to know that it’s safe.

“Now that I’ve gotten it I feel very, very much relieved,” said Dr. Shermeeka Hogans-Mathews.

“I feel great you can tell you got a shot just like any shot, like the flu shot just a little bit of like warmth in the area,” said Dr. Christie Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says that side effects are normal when receiving a vaccine, which is why there is a 15-minute waiting period after getting the dose.

“Like any vaccine or anything administered any medication that is administered you just want to make sure that you don’t have any immediate side effects so you might feel a little dizzy or those kinds of things,” said Dr. Alexander. “Side effects are common, number one and so don’t be surprised if you feel a little run down after you get the shot, a little bit like you just feel achy, fatigue and again soreness at the sight, very common.”

Dr. Joedrecka Brown-Speights also felt relieved and protected after getting her vaccine.

Dr. Brown-Speights said she understands there is hesitation to get the vaccine, especially in the black community.

“There has been racism in medicine, no doubt about it. People shouldn’t like act like that’s not the case. Even with experiments and things that have gone on in the past, there has been some stuff that gone on to make people hesitant about healthcare and hesitant about trusting healthcare providers and things like that, but at the end of the day, you go with the evidence, you go with what’s out there, you go with the data, you go with the medical knowledge,” said Dr. Brown-Speights.

“So many people have died and unfortunately people of color are dying at two to three times of non-people of color, so what can we do? We have to use the tools that that we have like vaccines of course wearing masks, washing hands and staying physically distant,” Dr. Brown-Speights added.

As they head into the New Year, the doctors are hoping to assure everyone that the vaccine is safe and will help save lives.

“Our country has been hurting for a really long time and so this is our chance to get away from that, to heal from that to move forward from what’s happened in 2020,” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says the only reason to not get the vaccine is if you have an allergy to one of the ingredients, or if you’ve had an anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine in the past.

She says if you have any questions about the vaccine it’s best to consult with your doctor.

