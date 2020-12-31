Advertisement

Ga Senators Loeffler, Perdue: ‘poll watchers will ensure the election is safe, secure, and that every legal vote counts’

Thursday, Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue announced that Georgia Republicans...
Thursday, Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue announced that Georgia Republicans have recruited over 8,000 residents to volunteer as poll watchers for the General Election Runoffs in Ga on Jan. 5.(WRDW)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue announced that Georgia Republicans have recruited over 8,000 residents to volunteer as poll watchers for the General Election Runoffs in Ga on Jan. 5.

Poll watcher recruitment was done to “ensure the upcoming elections are safe and secure,” according to the press release.

“Georgia Republicans are running the largest and most aggressive ballot security and voter integrity operation in state history,” the press release said.

Sen. Loeffler and Perdue released the following statement:

“Georgians deserve total confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our state’s elections, and we’re thankful to the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that these runoffs are safe, secure, and that every legal vote is counted. Georgia Republicans have already mobilized the most robust ground game and poll watching operation in the state’s history and are fully prepared to make certain that the integrity of next week’s elections will not be cast under a shadow of doubt. Everything is on the line on Election Day – no Georgian should have to question the outcomes.”

