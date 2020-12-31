Advertisement

Georgia Senator David Perdue, wife in quarantine after interacting with someone COVID-19 positive

Thursday afternoon, the Perdue Campaign announced that Georgia Senator, David Perdue (R-Ga), and his wife, Bonnie, will quarantine after interacting with someone on the campaign who recently tested positive for COVID-19.(WRDW)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Thursday afternoon, The Perdue Campaign announced that Georgia Senator, David Perdue (R-Ga), and his wife, Bonnie, will quarantine after interacting with someone on the campaign who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Perdue Campaign released the following statement:

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

