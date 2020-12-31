Health department phones overwhelmed as seniors make COVID vaccine appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Department of Health in Leon County is receiving an overload of phone calls as seniors struggle to make appointments for the COVID vaccine.

On Tuesday the health department announced it was opening vaccine eligibility to anyone 65 years and older. Since then, dozens of people have reached out to the WCTV newsroom frustrated with phone outages.

Health Department staff say hundreds of seniors have made appointments, but intermittent phone outages have been reported statewide due to the volume of calls.

“I tried to call before I came, this morning I tried to call several numbers and I guess they’ve all crashed,” said Rosaline Hayes. “So I just decided to come down here and see what I could find.”

Hayes was one of a few dozen people who stopped by the health department on Wednesday searching for more information about the COVID vaccine.

Staff members were handing out flyers with a phone number listed to the Leon County Health Department call center.

But on Wednesday the phone number rang to a Verizon Wireless automated message saying the number could not be completed.

The flyers also had a link to a website where seniors could fill out an online registration appointment to set up a vaccine appointment.

But many people were struggling to navigate the website.

“I’ll be going back every day, probably twice a day to see if it’s opened up,” said senior Glenn Sponholtz about accessing the website.

He says, he’s not giving up until he gets the vaccine.

“My wife is immunocompromised, if she gets it it’s probably going to be lethal. If I get it, maybe,” Sponholtz said. “We’ve been isolated. Haven’t hugged a grandchild in quite some time.”

The health department responded with a statement Wednesday night saying they continue to receive a high number of phone calls.

Thursday will be the first drive-thru clinic open for seniors. The health department says it will be appointment only, and walk ups will not be accepted.

The health department is advising that residents should prepare for demands. In a statement from the department, staff say:

“There is paperwork to complete and sign before the residents receive their vaccine. The vaccine itself is administered in a matter of seconds. You can expect to be monitored for 15 minutes after getting a COVID-19 vaccine to see if you have an immediate reaction. Reactions could include shortness of breath, wheezing, dizziness, hives and swelling of the face.”

The department says Thursday’s clinic will be the first of a series of planned clinics. More updates will be provided when information is available.

