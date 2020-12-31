“If feels like we wont the lottery”: Leon County hosts first drive-thru vaccine clinic for seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A seemingly endless stream of headlights hazed over Appleyard Drive Thursday as the Leon County Health Department opened its first drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic for seniors.

Hundreds of people lined street throughout the day, some saying they were waiting for more than two hours.

Kittie and Jimmy Carter were among them.

“We came early, so we’ve been here for several hours now,” Kittie said. “But we’ve been told by law enforcement that as long as we stay in line, we’ll be able to get in.”

The Carters had appointments for 10:45am and 10:46am. They were still in line along Appleyard around 11:30am.

For much of Thursday morning the line stretched down and around the corner to Jackson Bluff Road, at one point running passed the sports complex about one mile from the health department.

The department opened up appointments for those 65 and older on Tuesday, but the time slots have been going fast.

“They were doing it by the minute, but the just can’t keep up,” said Joan Tweedie.

Tweedie, also waiting more than an hour passed her appointment time, said she was willing to wait.

“It’s so important to me and my family,” Tweedie added.

The drive-thru clinic is by appointment only. Health department officials say walk ups will not be accepted.

Staff say, like other neighboring counties, the vaccine is very limited. The department received 2,500 doses on December 22.

In a statement from a department spokesperson, they say:

“We don’t yet have enough vaccine for every senior citizen 65 and over in Leon County. We are going to get there, but it’s not going to happen overnight. We beg our senior community to please be patient.”

Patty and Scott Coddington say they feel lucky to have gotten an appointment.

“If feels like we wont the lottery, maybe better,” Patty said.

“We haven’t seen our grand kids in quite some time, who are up in Cleveland, Ohio.”

The Coddingtons say as soon as they are cleared after their second dose, they will be heading to Cleveland to do just that.

Katrine Turner, another senior getting the vaccine Thursday, said it’s worth the wait.

“I’ve been at home since March. I haven’t been in a store, or anything, or church,” Turner said. “I was excited, really excited.”

The next drive-thru, appointment only vaccine clinic will be this Saturday. Health officials are urging for patience, and say they are working to expand infrastructure to demand the high demand of the COVID-19 call center.

