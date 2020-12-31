Last day of early voting kicks off in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters are coming out to the Albany Civic Center in numbers for the last day of early voting for the US Senate runoffs.

The Dougherty County Elections Office says Thursday will also be the last day they will mail absentee ballots.

The office will be closed on Friday, New Year’s Day.

At the polls, one voter said it was a monumental moment.

“I think it is monumental. This is one of the more important elections to me, even more so important than the general election. This is where we see the most change,” said Tehkeyah Williams.

Williams also feels it’s important to vote so you can exercise your right as an American citizen.

The majority of voters we spoke with on Thursday say they feel they had enough time to vote since early voting began on December 14.

Early voting ends Thursday at 5 p.m.

