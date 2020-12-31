Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash on Capital Circle Southwest near Springhill Road.
Troopers tell WCTV the crash happened around 2:25 Thursday morning as a pickup truck was driving westbound on Capital Circle Southwest.
CPR was rendered at the scene, but the victim, a 36-year-old female, was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived at the scene.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.