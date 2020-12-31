Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash

DEADLY CRASH
DEADLY CRASH(Associated Press)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash on Capital Circle Southwest near Springhill Road.

Troopers tell WCTV the crash happened around 2:25 Thursday morning as a pickup truck was driving westbound on Capital Circle Southwest.

CPR was rendered at the scene, but the victim, a 36-year-old female, was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 30, 2020

Latest News

Tallahassee's Big Cory's Country Cooking talks about how the minimum wage increase can will...
Tallahassee business owner and employees give their thoughts on the new Florida minimum wage laws
According to the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, one burn victim was...
Sources: Child injured in structure fire north of Bradfordville late Wednesday
South Dakota Governor campaigns in Valdosta for Perdue, Loeffler
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem traveled across the states to Jessie's Restaurant in...
South Dakota Governor campaigns in Valdosta for Perdue, Loeffler