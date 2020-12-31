Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash on Capital Circle Southwest near Springhill Road.

Troopers tell WCTV the crash happened around 2:25 Thursday morning as a pickup truck was driving westbound on Capital Circle Southwest.

CPR was rendered at the scene, but the victim, a 36-year-old female, was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.