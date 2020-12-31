Serial killer has ties to Tallahassee, Perry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Confessed serial killer Samuel Littles, who died Wednesday, previously confessed to a murder in Perry and another one in Tallahassee, authorities say.

Littles died Wednesday at a California hospital. He was serving multiple sentences for murder there, but has confessed to 93 murders across the country, including two in the Big Bend.

Littles confessed to killing 19 year old Ruby Lane. Lane disappeared from Perry in 1993. Her remains were found in Madison County in 2000 and finally identified in 2014. A Taylor County grand jury indicted Little in Lane’s murder in 2019, but Little never faced those charges in court.

Littles was on FDLE’s radar for years and agents told us back in 2013, that Little was suspected of murders in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson and Wakulla counties. He has not been charged in any of those cases.

We have reached out to FDLE for comment on Little’s passing and whether they will publicly tie him to any more murders in the Big Bend.

A spokeswoman saying only that “Our case is active.”

Second Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell revealed Thursday that Littles also confessed to the 1984 murder of a woman in Tallahassee, Willie Mae Bivins. Campbell said he has been working with FDLE agents for more than a year to try to corroborate Littles’ story, because someone else entered a plea and was convicted of Bivins’ murder, he said. That man has since died too, Campbell said.

Campbell says he waived the death penalty for Samuel Littles back in the fall of 2018, so Littles would agree to talk with FDLE investigators about it.

FDLE agents previously told WCTV that Littles had made several stops in Tallahassee spanning many years. Court records show that Littles has been in custody in the Leon County Jail multiple times after being arrested for drugs in 1993, for shoplifting in 2005 and again for grand theft in 2007.

Court records show he went to prison for stealing $300 worth of steaks and electronics from the Wal Mart on West Tennessee Street. When Littles got out of prison about a year later, he listed a West Tennessee Street address, which was the homeless shelter at the time.

“He clearly was a person who caused immeasurable pain in his lifetime,” Jack Campbell said of Littles’ death. “I don’t think we’ll ever know how many people he killed for how many people’s lives he’s negatively impacted.”

