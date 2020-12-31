Advertisement

Sources: Child injured in structure fire north of Bradfordville late Wednesday

By Ben Kaplan
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sources say a child was injured in a structure fire north of Bradfordville late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on Fairbanks Ferry Road just before 4 p.m.

According to the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, one burn victim was transported by helicopter.

A source tells WCTV they were transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to the Tallahassee Fire Department but they did not have any further information at the time of publication.

