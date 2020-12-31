Sources: Child injured in structure fire north of Bradfordville late Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sources say a child was injured in a structure fire north of Bradfordville late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on Fairbanks Ferry Road just before 4 p.m.

According to the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, one burn victim was transported by helicopter.

We were dispatched to a structure fire just before 4pm, Bradfordville VFD put six pairs of boots on the ground and we... Posted by Bradfordville Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A source tells WCTV they were transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to the Tallahassee Fire Department but they did not have any further information at the time of publication.

