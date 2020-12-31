South Dakota Governor campaigns in Valdosta for Perdue, Loeffler

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - With Georgia’s high-profile Senate run-off elections days away, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem journeyed across the states to campaign in Valdosta Wednesday for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

She made the 1,500-mile trek to Jessie’s Restaurant urging Republicans to finish out the vote.

“People ask me all the time why I’m back in Georgia today, and it’s because the consequences of what happens here on Tuesday impacts my people in South Dakota. It impacts this entire country,” she said to an audience of about 20.

Governor Noem became South Dakota’s first-ever female governor in 2018. She previously served in the South Dakota State Legislature and, then, as her state’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

She shares similar values as Senator Loeffler and tweeted, “Conservative women need to support other conservative women. Vote for Kelly Loeffler.”

The governor also attended the Georgia Senate debate between Loeffler and Democratic Candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock on December 6.

The Associated Press says she served as Loeffler’s surrogate, fielding media questions for her after the event.

“We need people who understand that Georgia was one of the first 13 original colonies that worked to create America,” she told WCTV. “This is the last state that has an opportunity to defend America. And we’re hoping voters step up and do that on Tuesday.”

According to AP, Governor Noem grew prominently known for opposing lockdowns and mask mandates amid the pandemic, while Johns Hopkins research shows her state leading the nation just weeks ago for new COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita.

Next week, Senator Perdue will face off with Jon Ossoff, and Senator Loeffler will go head-to-head with Rev. Warnock.

Early voting for the twin races in Lowndes County will end at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Election Day kicks off at 7 a.m. January 5.

