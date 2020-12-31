Tallahassee business owner and employees give their thoughts on the new Florida minimum wage laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the minimum wage set to increase starting January 1st, small businesses are taking into account the effects it will have.

Cory corker opened Big Cory’s Country Cooking in September and says the raise, which starts in January and will inch up to $15 by 2026, will make a big difference.

“Being an employer is hot a whole lot different than being an employee,” explains Big Cory’s Country Cooking owner Cory Corker. “If you’re in employee you’re going to be happy about something like that love your the employer you’re going to be a little bit hesitant to be congratulatory toward that for the employee.”

His employees say that even though it will start small, any increase will help.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing that the prices are going up because as college students I’ll probably teach us to be a little bit better at money management, making our money stretch and stop living from check to check,” explains employee Kayla Rossin-Hines.

And more money in their pockets almost certainly means more back into the local economy.

“Because you have the freedom to do a little bit more, you probably will. So yeah and I like shopping,” joked Big Cory’s employee Destiny Anderson.

However, Corker says there is a catch.

“With inflation comes higher prices so as things seem like they’re going up for you it’s going to go up all around you and you really just gonna keep on leveling out but the rest of the economy,” explained Corker.

Nonetheless, hourly workers are looking forward to the pay-raise.

“It’s giving people a bit more of an insight on what to do to get themselves back on their feet because we’ve been in the dark and uncertainty for so long,” shared Rossin- Hines.

Corker hopes people will think of small business like him when they go to spend it, especially after such a trying year.

“My business has been doing pretty good right now I hope he continues to do as well and they want things to open back up and with the raise in pay people feel more patriotic come out and patronize me,” exclaimed Corker.

The first raise in January is only nine cents, but hourly workers will hit $10 dollars an hour in September.

