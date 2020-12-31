Tallahassee couple tying the knot at Junction at Monroe Thursday at midnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two local music lovers will be the star of their own show Thursday night in Tallahassee when they take the stage together just after midnight.

Lead singer for the band Queen of Hearts, Cathi Ham, and her fiancé, Joel Martin, will tie the knot when the new year strikes at midnight.

They’ll say their “I-do’s” in front of the crowd at the Junction at Monroe where Ham’s band is headlining.

The couple shared their feelings on being the first wedding of 2021, saying, “for a whole year almost now, we’ve all put our lives on hold.”

“After all the troubles and heartaches that people have had, we decided to start on a positive note,” Martin added.

The pair plans to have a formal reception next fall and will honeymoon in Nashville to check out the music scene.

