Thomasville Police Department reminds residents of local fireworks rules

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking residents to keep in mind several rules regarding firework laws ahead of the New Years holiday.

In a Facebook post, TPD outlined the following rules regarding fireworks in Thomasville:

OK any day between 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

OK from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. New Years Day

Fireworks use after these posted times are subject to citation for city ordinance noise violation (Section 11-11)

Be a good neighbor — be respectful of neighbors with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Secure pets safely indoors

Don’t shoot! Celebratory gunshots are illegal and dangerous!

