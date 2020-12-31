Advertisement

Thomasville Police Department reminds residents of local fireworks rules

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking residents to keep in mind several rules regarding firework laws ahead of the New Years holiday.

In a Facebook post, TPD outlined the following rules regarding fireworks in Thomasville:

  • OK any day between 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • OK from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. New Years Day
  • Fireworks use after these posted times are subject to citation for city ordinance noise violation (Section 11-11)
  • Be a good neighbor — be respectful of neighbors with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Secure pets safely indoors
  • Don’t shoot! Celebratory gunshots are illegal and dangerous!

