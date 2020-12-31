Thomasville Police Department reminds residents of local fireworks rules
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking residents to keep in mind several rules regarding firework laws ahead of the New Years holiday.
In a Facebook post, TPD outlined the following rules regarding fireworks in Thomasville:
- OK any day between 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- OK from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. New Years Day
- Fireworks use after these posted times are subject to citation for city ordinance noise violation (Section 11-11)
- Be a good neighbor — be respectful of neighbors with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Secure pets safely indoors
- Don’t shoot! Celebratory gunshots are illegal and dangerous!
