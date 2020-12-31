TPD responds to suspicious vehicle call, finds cocaine, small pills

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 2 a.m., the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in a driveway.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant, who stated that a vehicle was parked in the driveway had been there for several nights, but was gone during the day. The house belonged to the complainant’s daughter, who lets the complainant stay there.

The complainant had a key to the house and asked TPD deputies to go inside and clear the residence.

Upon entry to the house, officers began to clear each room, noticing signs that someone had appeared to be living in there.

What appeared to be a homemade bong for marijuana was located.

Upon entry into the bedroom, deputies noticed a large rug on the ground and drew a taser after seeing the rug move slightly.

One TPD deputy pulled the rug up to find a man underneath it. The man was directed to get up and show his hands, which he complied to.

The man was then identified as Jamal Jordan.

Jordan said he was given permission to stay in the house.

After checking his information through GCIC, deputies were informed that he had a warrant out of the county for felony probation violation.

After contact was made with the complainant’s daughter, she said that he was allowed to stay at the residence and wanted to trespass the male, according to the media report.

Dispatch confirmed the warrant with the county and Jordan was issued a General Enforcement for Criminal Trespass and ROR.

Upon search of the area where Jordan was laying under the rug, two small bags were located.

One bag had two half pills inside, one a white pill and the other yellow a yellow pill.

The second bag contained a “white chalky looking substance,” according to the media report.

A hold was placed on Jordan and he was transported to the Thomas County Jail for the probation violation.

Upon arrival to the jail, the two bags were turned over to the TPD Drug Squad where the white substance was found to be cocaine.

The two bags of pills will be submitted to the State Crime Lab for testing.

